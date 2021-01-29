Head of vaccine roll-out pledges more centres across Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 29, 2021

The head of Norfolk and Waveney's immunisation programme has pledged a larger pool of vaccination hubs over the coming weeks.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG), said there will eventually be a "much wider spread" of sites across the area.

While plans are in motion for 12 more large-scale centres, their location cannot be revealed by local providers until permission to do so is given by NHS England.

But, speaking during Thursday's afternoon's press briefing, Ms Craig assured the public that further provision will be unveiled in the near future.

“We will be able to announce when areas will have vaccination centres a few days before they are open," she said.

“But I can give some reassurance that there will be a much wider spread across Norfolk and Waveney of large vaccination centres.

“We hope to see more community pharmacists come on stream as well, offering much greater local access for the population.”

So far, the area has 26 different sites offering jabs to protect against coronavirus, including Norfolk's three main hospitals.

There are also 21 primary care network sites such as GP surgeries and community buildings, one large vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich, and a single pharmacy in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

But people in several towns and villages have complained of geographical gaps in provision, particularly in south Norfolk and Waveney.

The CCG has said previously that further large-scale centres will begin opening from February on a phased basis, but has not revealed where they will be.

As the latest vaccination figures were revealed on Thursday, Ms Craig saluted those responsible for putting the plans into practice.

"Our vaccination programme continues apace and over the past week we’ve achieved some significant milestones.

“Our health and care staff in primary care, hospitals, large-scale sites and pharmacies are doing an incredible job to get the vaccine to those who need it the most.

“This has been an incredible team effort within only a few weeks of the national programme starting.

"While we welcome this progress, we will not rest until all those who are most vulnerable to this disease are vaccinated."