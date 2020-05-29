Search

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 May 2020

More than 700 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

More than 700 patients have been discharged after receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus across Norfolk.

Since the county’s hospitals began treating inpatients for the infectious respiratory disease, 725 have been deemed well enough to return home.

As of May 29, this figure was highest at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, with 265 patients being “well enough to leave hospital and continue their recoveries from home”.

At The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, the number of discharged patients stood at 257, while Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) has discharged 203 patients over the same period.

The JPUH also said 11 patients had been discharged having been in intensive care. At the QEH, nine had been discharged after being in intensive care.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the easing of lockdown is dependent on people Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the easing of lockdown is dependent on people "staying alert" and staying 2m apart. Pic: Andrew Parsons

You may also want to watch:

This good news comes as the number of both national and regional deaths is decreasing and NHS ICU wards face reduced demand.

However, prime minister Boris Johnson has urged the country to “stay alert” ahead of new lockdown easing measures designed to come into force on Monday, June 1.

While those who are “shielding” have been instructed to remain inside, groups of six will be allowed to meet outside provided the 2m distancing rule is observed.

People in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANPeople in the streets of Norwich wearing face masks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Johnson said: “I know the toll that lockdown has taken on families and friends who have been unable to see each other. So from Monday we will allow up to six people to meet outside, providing those from different households continue strictly to observe social distancing rules by staying two metres apart.

“This was a cautious first step but we know there is no difference in the health risk so we will now allow people to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces.

“These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or both grandparents at once and for many people this will be a long awaited and joyful moment.

“But I must stress that to control the virus everyone must stay alert, act responsibly, strictly observe social distancing rules and stay 2m apart from those you do not live with. Minimising contact wih others is still the best way to prevent transmission.”

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

