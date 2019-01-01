'Mia was terrified': mum's anger at daughter's death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge Archant

A grieving mum is calling for lessons to be learnt after her "beautiful girl" took her own life at a Norfolk hospital.

Tori Titheridge, from Alwoodley, Leeds, said she would campaign to improve mental health provision for young people following the death of her 17-year-old daughter Mia.

An inquest into the teenager's death found she took her own life following a failure from staff at Huntercombe Hospital to respond to her low mood, risk of self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

Mrs Titheridge said moving vulnerable people, especially young people, to receive treatment did not work and that they needed their loved ones close by.

Mia was transferred 170 miles away from her home in Yorkshire to the now closed Huntercombe Hospital, in Buxton, near Aylsham.

Mrs Titheridge said: "We were against Mia being moved because of the distance. She was going to be moved to a place where she would be isolated and alone, hundreds of miles from her family and friends who could offer her the support she needed.

"Mia was terrified when she was transferred. We just didn't see how this would help with her rehabilitation.

"Mia was my world. She was the most beautiful daughter I could have wished for who had her entire future ahead of her. We remain absolutely devastated that she is longer here and will not get to fulfil her ambitions or celebrate milestones in life such as starting work or getting married."

November's inquest heard Mia was found unresponsive in her room on March 19 2017 and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died the same day.

Mrs Titheridge last saw her daughter the weekend before her death during a home visit.

She said the only contact she had from the hospital had been a call to say Mia had been drunk, but they never raised concerns about her daughter trying to harm herself.

The teenager was deemed a high-risk patient and was supposed to be on 15-minute observations, but had not been checked on for 57 minutes, the inquest heard.

Mrs Titheridge said: ""Listening to the evidence around why she died has been heart-breaking but what is even worse is that we are left with the feeling that Mia's death could have been prevented.

"While we know that nothing can ever bring Mia back we will continue to campaign for improvements in mental health provision as we would not wish the hurt and pain we are left to face every day on anyone else."

A spokesman for The Huntercombe Group apologised to the family and said there would be more proactive conducting spot checks on CCTV on the nightshift,

The spokesman said: "This inquest highlighted that one registered mental health nurse failed in their professional duty of care and did not carry out the observations of Mia they were required to do. As a result of this nurse's actions we (along with the Coroner) referred them again to the Nursing and Midwifery Council to consider action against this individual.

"We also supported the letter the Coroner issued to the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the issue of referral to the General Medical Council with regards to the actions of two individual clinicians.

"Our highest priority will always be the health, safety and wellbeing of the people in our care."