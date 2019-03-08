Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

PUBLISHED: 06:49 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 14 November 2019

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A convicted sex offender, who is wanted in the United States, worked undetected as a nurse in Norfolk for eight years after lying about his conviction.

The Huntercombe Hospital shut in 2017 amid safety fears. Photo: ArchantThe Huntercombe Hospital shut in 2017 amid safety fears. Photo: Archant

Albert Walker, known as Johnny, looked after vulnerable people, including with young mental health patients at the Huntercombe Hospital near Buxton, raising questions about the vetting of staff.

Striking him off the register earlier this year, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said his employment posed a "significant risk of unwarranted harm to patients".

The 65-year old was jailed for six months in California in 2000 for distributing or exhibiting harmful matter to a child and had to register as a sex offender.

However in 2012 police in California said he was wanted for failing to register - a charge Mr Walker denied.

He got a second conviction in the USA in 2001 for failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Mr Walker then returned to the UK in 2007 and registered with the NMC in 2009 after telling them he had no convictions.

He worked at mental health hospitals through agencies.

One former staff member at the now shut Huntercombe, who worked with him in 2011, said: "I am shocked that he managed to fly under the radar this long. They should do proper checks on staff especially since the people in their care are so vulnerable."

The Huntercombe Hospital. Photo: ArchantThe Huntercombe Hospital. Photo: Archant

You may also want to watch:

After 2013, Mr Walker worked around Manchester with an agency in Salford called Achieve Care until August 2017.

A spokesman for Achieve Care said: "At the time all relevant checks were done and there no adverse reports regarding him."

Mr Walker was struck off by the NMC panel in February this year after a whistleblower came forward.

The panel said: "Mr Walker had offered no insight, remorse or remediation in respect of his conduct."

But they did not explain why he was able to work undetected for so long.

A spokesman for the Huntercombe Group said they had no record of him being employed by them but added: "If the individual was contracted by an agency at some point in the past to work for us then we are extremely disappointed that both the agency in question and the NMC's due diligence procedures so clearly failed."

Mr Walker denied the NMC's allegation that he had failed to register as a sex offender in California and the panel said that charge was not proven.

The NMC saw the Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal records sheet for Mr Walker which suggested that he had in fact registered as a sex offender.

However Detective Peter Ressler from Fresno police said this week that Mr Walker was still wanted for failing to register.

"The warrant does not authorize extradition," he added.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Police cordon off area on busy Norwich road

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

‘Good family friend’ admits defrauding grieving carer of £12,500

Sue Weaver from Hemsby. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

‘It would be a disaster for a struggling little town’ - fears parking charges could destroy town’s high street

Brandon shopkeepers and staff with town councillor Gary Brocklehurst (far right back). They are against the proposed plans to introduce car parking charges in the town. Photo: Mark Skinner

Flood warning in place for coast amid strong winds

Very High Tides and Gales produce crashing waves against the Hunstanton promenade.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists