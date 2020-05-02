Video

Could McDonald’s restaurants in Norfolk be re-opening soon?

McDonald's gears up for re-opening some of its restaurants after the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

McDonald’s is to reopen a number of restaurants for delivery on May 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fast food giant will confirm if any of Norfolk and Waveney’s sites are included in the 15 sites it plans to reopen when it makes the announcement next week.

All restaurants will be deep cleaned prior to reopening, with new safety measures such as Perspex screens and floor markings.

Staff will also receive protective equipment, such as non-medical grade face masks, and have their temperatures taken with “contactless thermometers” before shifts.

Sites will open with “much smaller teams” and a limited menu including no breakfast items.

Read more: The 80 things we can’t wait to do after lockdown in Norfolk and Waveney

Paul Pomroy, the chain’s boss for the UK and Ireland, said the tests proved “successful”, allowing the company to “slowly” start to serve customers again.

Mr Pomroy added: “When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal.

“I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

Read more: ‘We won’t open in 2020’ - landlords fear washout for pub industry

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind.

“Slowly, but safely, we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank-you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.”

It will also introduce “social distancing measures for all delivery and service partners”, which include Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Earlier on Friday, Greggs pulled back on plans to reopen its first sites to the public next week over fears it could attract crowds.