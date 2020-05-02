Search

Advanced search

The 80 things we can’t wait to do after lockdown in Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 02 May 2020

Readers are excited to return to breakfast at the No 33 Cafe Bar in Norwich. PHOTO: Ian Burt

Readers are excited to return to breakfast at the No 33 Cafe Bar in Norwich. PHOTO: Ian Burt

Eating Great Yarmouth’s famous market chips, hiking up Beeston Bump and returning to Carrow Road are just some of the things people around Norfolk and Waveney are eager to do once lockdown ends.

A return to Carrow Road is eagerly anticipated after the coronavirus crisis. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdA return to Carrow Road is eagerly anticipated after the coronavirus crisis. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

This week, we asked our readers what they were missing most, and what they would do once lockdown ends.

From visiting local landmarks to reuniting with family and friends, our readers are making plans for the easing of the government’s guidelines.

The list includes:

- Using my boat on the river/cruiser on the broads

Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCarlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

- Going birdwatching on the Marshes without feeling guilty

- Steam through the countryside on the North Norfolk Railway

- Visit the Norfolk Broads

- Get market chips in Great Yarmouth

Beeston Bump. PHOTO: Ian BurtBeeston Bump. PHOTO: Ian Burt

- Visit the arcades

- Go to Norwich

- Ride the snails at Joyland

- Freedom to travel on buses

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Antony KellyThe Market Place in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Antony Kelly

- Go to Amazona Zoo

- Have a Portuguese coffee in Dereham

- Hike up Beeston Bump

- Afternoon tea at the Blakeney Hotel

Norwich Market. PHOTO: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich Market. PHOTO: BRITTANY WOODMAN

- A trip on the Mississippi River boat at Horning

- Visit the Horsey seals

- Have breakfast at Café No. 33

- Craft fayres

Brightly coloured flamingoes atf Amazona Zoo, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYBrightly coloured flamingoes atf Amazona Zoo, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

- Have a boogie at Gorleston’s Ocean Room

- Visit Norwich market

- Fish and chips

- Visit family

- Go to the pub

- Get a haircut

- Visit friends

- Go to the beach

- Go shopping

- Go fishing

- Go to McDonalds

- Go to a nightclub

- Go greyhound racing

- Go on holiday

- Go to KFC

- Go for a meal

- Going back to work

- Take donations to a charity shop

- Cappuccinos

You may also want to watch:

- See my family in hospital

- Go swimming

- Flying

- Going to the gym

- Go for a drive

- Karate training

- Chinese food

- Going to a cafe

- See the latest release at the cinema

- Snooker

- Golf

- Ride on roller coasters

- Go to the Venitian gardens and waterways in Great Yarmouth

- Play football

- Get more tattoos

- Walking in the countryside

- Thai food

- Take my dog to the groomers

- Manicures

- Garden centre cafes

- Eating at Subway

- Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus

- Drink copious amounts of real ale in like-minded company

- Walking down the street and seeing people laugh, cry, smile and being themselves

- Carverys

- Sit on the beach listening to the waves

- Go to a caravan site

- Have a garden party

- Learn how to ride a motorbike

- Getting takeaway food

- Go to Brewdog

- Fire up the barbeque

- Have a picnic

- Go to Carrow Road

- Watch the sunset

- Move house

- John Lewis

- Go to a nature reserve

- Getting married

- Hug my loved ones

- Supporting local businesses

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24