The 80 things we can’t wait to do after lockdown in Norfolk and Waveney

Readers are excited to return to breakfast at the No 33 Cafe Bar in Norwich. PHOTO: Ian Burt

Eating Great Yarmouth’s famous market chips, hiking up Beeston Bump and returning to Carrow Road are just some of the things people around Norfolk and Waveney are eager to do once lockdown ends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A return to Carrow Road is eagerly anticipated after the coronavirus crisis. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd A return to Carrow Road is eagerly anticipated after the coronavirus crisis. PHOTO: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

This week, we asked our readers what they were missing most, and what they would do once lockdown ends.

From visiting local landmarks to reuniting with family and friends, our readers are making plans for the easing of the government’s guidelines.

The list includes:

- Using my boat on the river/cruiser on the broads

Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

- Going birdwatching on the Marshes without feeling guilty

- Steam through the countryside on the North Norfolk Railway

- Visit the Norfolk Broads

- Get market chips in Great Yarmouth

Beeston Bump. PHOTO: Ian Burt Beeston Bump. PHOTO: Ian Burt

- Visit the arcades

- Go to Norwich

- Ride the snails at Joyland

- Freedom to travel on buses

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Antony Kelly The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Antony Kelly

- Go to Amazona Zoo

- Have a Portuguese coffee in Dereham

- Hike up Beeston Bump

- Afternoon tea at the Blakeney Hotel

Norwich Market. PHOTO: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich Market. PHOTO: BRITTANY WOODMAN

- A trip on the Mississippi River boat at Horning

- Visit the Horsey seals

- Have breakfast at Café No. 33

- Craft fayres

Brightly coloured flamingoes atf Amazona Zoo, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Brightly coloured flamingoes atf Amazona Zoo, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

- Have a boogie at Gorleston’s Ocean Room

- Visit Norwich market

- Fish and chips

- Visit family

- Go to the pub

- Get a haircut

- Visit friends

- Go to the beach

- Go shopping

- Go fishing

- Go to McDonalds

- Go to a nightclub

- Go greyhound racing

- Go on holiday

- Go to KFC

- Go for a meal

- Going back to work

- Take donations to a charity shop

- Cappuccinos

You may also want to watch:

- See my family in hospital

- Go swimming

- Flying

- Going to the gym

- Go for a drive

- Karate training

- Chinese food

- Going to a cafe

- See the latest release at the cinema

- Snooker

- Golf

- Ride on roller coasters

- Go to the Venitian gardens and waterways in Great Yarmouth

- Play football

- Get more tattoos

- Walking in the countryside

- Thai food

- Take my dog to the groomers

- Manicures

- Garden centre cafes

- Eating at Subway

- Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus

- Drink copious amounts of real ale in like-minded company

- Walking down the street and seeing people laugh, cry, smile and being themselves

- Carverys

- Sit on the beach listening to the waves

- Go to a caravan site

- Have a garden party

- Learn how to ride a motorbike

- Getting takeaway food

- Go to Brewdog

- Fire up the barbeque

- Have a picnic

- Go to Carrow Road

- Watch the sunset

- Move house

- John Lewis

- Go to a nature reserve

- Getting married

- Hug my loved ones

- Supporting local businesses