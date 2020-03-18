Search

West Norfolk leisure centres closing because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:27 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 18 March 2020

Lynnsport and other leisure centres in West Norfolk are closing Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk’s four main leisure centres are closing because of coronavirus.

Alive Leisure said Lynnsport, St James’s Pool, Downham Alive and the Oasis at Hunstanton would be closed from 5pm on Friday until the end of April following advice from government.

MORE - GEAR postponed over coronavirus fears

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our top priority,” Alive said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will update our website and social media with any new information.

“We want to assure all our members that we will NOT be taking any direct debits in April. All memberships will be frozen.

“To help with fitness, wellbeing and isolation we will be rolling out some free online content. We hope this will be available from April – please check our social media.

“We appreciate your patience and support during this difficult time. Keep safe, stay well and look after each other.”

