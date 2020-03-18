Grand East Anglia Run postponed because of coronavirus

The Grand East Anglia Run has been postponed because of coronavirus Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A 10k race which attracts 3,000 runners to a Norfolk town has been postponed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Grand East Anglia Run was due to be held in King’s Lynn on Sunday, May 3.

MORE - More coronavirus cases confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

But organisers Run for Life said it would now be staged on Sunday, October 25.

“Understandably there will be a lot of disappointed runners but the safety of you the runners and the public must come first,” it said in a statement.

“Should current entrants not be able to make this date, they will be offered the opportunity to transfer to another event. We will be in touch with all current entrants in the coming week with further details.”

Get into GEAR training sessions will also be postponed until later in the year.

Run or Life said: “Whilst we all enter a time of uncertainty both personally and professionally, can we ask that we all remember why these events take place in the first place. We are very proud of our community and not only the monies you continue to raise for charity but the support you offer one another on the build up and on the day itself.

“Our team like you have spent hours, weeks and months preparing for these events and are as disappointed as you that we can’t deliver the events as previously planned.”