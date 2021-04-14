News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Walk-in vaccine clinics cancelled following influx of bookings

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:28 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 2:37 PM April 14, 2021
A new Covid-19 vaccination centre has opened, as it provides vaccines to people in Cohort 5 at the Old Court Buildings in...

A drop-in Covid vaccination clinic at the Old Law Courts, in Lowestoft, was cancelled - Credit: Mick Howes

A number of Covid vaccine clinics have been cancelled following a sudden influx of patients booking appointments in advance.

The Old Law Courts, in Lowestoft, and King's Lynn Corn Exchange had been due to offer jabs to people in priority groups on a drop-in basis on Wednesday (April 14).

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

A drop-in Covid vaccination clinic at King's Lynn Corn Exchange was cancelled - Credit: Ian Burt

But the one-off sessions had to be called off after a surge in bookings meant a drop-in service could no longer be offered.

And Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is leading the local rollout, said further clinics scheduled in Attleborough (Connaught Hall), Downham Market (town hall) and Harleston (old Paddock Road surgery) would no longer take place on Thursday and Friday. 

A spokesman for the CCG said: "Due to an influx of bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations, no further drop-in clinics will take place in Norfolk and Waveney this week as all available slots are now fully booked.

“A review of drop-in clinics for the weekend ahead will take place later this week and we plan to announce further drop-in appointments shortly.

“Vaccine appointment availability can vary depending on demand and vaccine supply, so please be patient and keep checking as appointments are regularly added to the booking system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  3. 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  1. 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  2. 5 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  3. 6 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
  4. 7 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
  5. 8 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
  6. 9 See work to transform former bakery into £13m site
  7. 10 Police investigate 'possible assault' after Dereham town centre fight

"Alternatively, eligible patients can contact their GP practice to ask for an appointment.”

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A drop-in Covid vaccination clinic at the old Paddock Road surgery, in Harleston, has been cancelled - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This week's cancelled clinics were due to be held at venues already being used as large-scale centres, at which appointments can be booked online. 

This week has seen a sharp rise in bookings at mass vaccination sites after the offer of a vaccine was extended to over-45s, many of whom are now being offered the Moderna product. 

They are being encouraged to use the online portal, which is also open to over-50s, those at high risk from coronavirus, people with learning disabilities, and paid or unpaid carers. 

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

Over-45s are now being offered their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

But, amid a shortfall in vaccine supply throughout April, health bosses are battling to juggle 45 to 49-year-olds with an increasing number of older patients in need of second doses.

Drop-in clinics with no appointment necessary were launched last month in a bid to immunise everyone over the age of 50 in Norfolk and Waveney. 

Around 96pc have already received initial doses, but officials are keen to get the figure closer to 100pc. 

Coronavirus
Lowestoft News
Harleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus