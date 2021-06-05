Norfolk hospital records one of five Covid deaths in England

Published: 10:39 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 11:10 AM June 5, 2021

A Norfolk hospital recorded one of only five coronavirus deaths announced across England on Friday.

A spokesperson for the James Paget University Hospital confirmed a woman in her 50s had died on Wednesday, June 2 after testing positive, taking the hospital's death toll to 377.

No patients had died at the Gorleston hospital following a positive test for almost two months since April 8.

The spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in her 50s and had underlying health conditions.

"Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

The other four deaths were recorded at two hospitals in the Midlands and two in the north west.

Figures released on June 3, show more than half of Norfolk and Waveney's 30-34-year-olds have now received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.