More than half of Norfolk and Waveney's 30-34s get first Covid jab

More than half of Norfolk and Waveney's 30-34 year olds have now received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday (June 3) shows 54.4pc of 30-34 year olds have received one dose of the vaccine.

In the 35-39 age bracket, the number of people who have received their first dose stands at 74pc.

These figures suggest Norfolk and Waveney is at the forefront of leading the vaccination drive amongst younger people in the area.

Well over half of all adults in Norfolk and Waveney, 55.4pc, are now fully vaccinated in the Norfolk and Waveney Healthcare Partnership area.

Nationally, Norfolk and Waveney is second in the country behind Somerset in terms of the number of people who have had their first dose, standing at 78.5pc.

During the latest seven-day period, up to May 30, another 47,147 were administered second shots.

In the same week, 19,159 patients went for their very first Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

It means a total of 66,306 first or second shots were given out by Norfolk and Waveney health teams, compared to 66,902 last week.

This is a slight decrease in comparison to the previous week but is still the third-highest amount of doses since March 15-21.

When it comes to first doses alone, Norfolk and Waveney has now passed the three-quarter mark with a total of 668,605 people (78.5pc) having been for a vaccine.

That compares to 75.2pc of adults across England as a whole, and puts Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership second out of 43 health systems in the country, only behind Somerset.

In terms of giving out both doses, Norfolk and Waveney is currently fifth-best in the country, standing at 55.4pc.

Of Norfolk's seven local authorities, Norwich continues to have the poorest vaccination rate.

While 57.5pc of patients have had a single jab, and only 37.2pc have been for a second.

However, Norwich has a large young and student population which may explain the slow rollout of the vaccine in this area.