Search

Advanced search

Video

Heatwave health warning as sun beats down

PUBLISHED: 15:16 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 24 June 2020

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

Vulnerable people are being urged to take care during hot weather this week.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat warning and advice for all as people enjoy the high temperatures, and said those with underlying health conditions, older people and very young children were at more risk.

To avoid heat stroke and exhaustion, people are urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, avoid excess alcohol and eat smaller meals, such as salads and fruit more often.

More: Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Emer O’Connell, consultant in public health for PHE, said: “Most of us look forward to the warmer weather but some people may find it more difficult to cope with these higher temperatures. Older people, those with underlying health conditions and very young children are more at risk in hot weather.

“This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19, especially those who are shielding as they are at high risk of developing severe infection. It is important that we continue to check up on older people, and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they are living alone and may be socially isolated as we know that a lot of homes can overheat.

“You will need to do things differently this year, for example keeping in touch by phone. If you need to provide direct care to someone at risk from hot weather, follow government guidance on how to do this safely. The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and know how to keep their homes cool.”

If out and about in the heat and starting to feel hot, a person should slow down and can use water to cool their skin. Keeping your home cool, applying sun cream and covering your head is also advised.

Health minister Jo Churchill said: “With plenty of sunshine and soaring temperatures expected over the coming days, many of us across the UK will be outside making the most of the fantastic weather while following the social distancing rules. It’s important, however, to make sure you stay safe in the sun: apply sunscreen regularly, stay hydrated, and protect your head from the sun. Look out for those who are vulnerable in the heat, and provide support where needed, continuing to follow social distancing guidance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘No attempt at decency’ - Starbucks apologises after worker ‘orders’ busker to move on

Busker Chris James, who was left intimidated after a Starbucks worker told him to move on. Picture: Dickie Hartt

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City beat Everton to keep survival hopes alive?

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 by Southampton behind closed doors at Carrow Road on Friday Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool