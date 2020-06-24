Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow (c) copyright newzulu.com

Norfolk could be facing thunderstorms, flooding and temperatures of up to 28c over the weekend, forecasters have warned.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest. Photo: Bill Smith Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest. Photo: Bill Smith

The Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning for the entire county for both Friday and Saturday.

It warns the region may be battered by thunderstorms causing flooding.

However Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said there was a 50pc chance of thunderstorms in Norfolk.

He added: “There might be a round of thunderstorms mid morning on Friday and then a second round mid to late afternoon on Friday. The latter is the time with the greatest risk of big thunderstorms.

“It will be a case of one part of the county will see heavy rain and a few miles down the road it will be dry.

“On Saturday there could still be heavy showers but it was be much fresher. The next two or three days will be really hot and humid.”

The weather warning said there was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It added there was a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads, as well as power cuts in homes and businesses.

Temperatures, however, are set to become more fresh over the weekend, with 28c forecast for Friday.

On Saturday, that temperature is forecast to drop to 22c.

Meanwhile on Sunday, which has no warning in place, weather is expected to be sunny with cloudy spells at night time and temperatures of up to 20c.