People asked to call 111 for urgent medical care over Easter

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:10 AM April 2, 2021   
People are being asked to consider using the NHS 111 service first for any urgent medical help.

People are being asked to consider using the NHS 111 service first for any urgent medical help. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG

Those who need urgent medical care over the Easter bank holiday weekend are being asked to use the NHS' 111 service to find the most suitable option.

GP practices, along with the walk-in centre on Rouen Road, Norwich, and the newly-reopened Minor Injuries Unit at Cromer Hospital, will be open over the weekend.

If you call NHS 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for anything that feels urgent or if you are unsure what to do, then you can be directed to the most appropriate place or a time slot for a GP consultation or an A&E visit can be booked, Norfolk and Waveney CCG said.

The CCG's chair Dr Anoop Dhesi said: "As well as a number of Covid-19 vaccination drop in clinics, local NHS services remain available if you need them over the Easter weekend – call NHS 111 if you are unsure what to do.

"Many pharmacies are also open over bank holiday weekend."

• Norfolk and Waveney CCG is also keen to hear feedback from local people on their experiences of using urgent and emergency care services – including NHS 111.

