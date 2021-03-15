Cromer Minor Injuries Unit set to reopen later this month

Published: 11:48 AM March 15, 2021

The minor injuries unit at Cromer and District Hospital will reopen from Monday, March 29. - Credit: Archant

The minor injuries unit (MIU) at Cromer and District Hospital is set to reopen later this month, it has been announced.

The unit was closed in January, when staff, including 10 emergency nurse practitioners from Cromer, were redeployed to support the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Now, as part of the restoration of services across the NNUH NHS Foundation Trust, the Cromer MIU will reopen on Monday, March 29.

Alice Richardson, emergency department matron, said it has been "amazing" to have the Cromer MIU team supporting the emergency department.

She said: "They have been working in their scope of practice working in a different environment and have adapted really well.”

Cromer MIU will be open seven days a week, 8am to 7.45pm from March 29. Anyone who is unsure if Cromer MIU is the best place for their healthcare needs should call 01603 646230.