Cromer Minor Injuries Unit set to reopen later this month
- Credit: Archant
The minor injuries unit (MIU) at Cromer and District Hospital is set to reopen later this month, it has been announced.
The unit was closed in January, when staff, including 10 emergency nurse practitioners from Cromer, were redeployed to support the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.
Now, as part of the restoration of services across the NNUH NHS Foundation Trust, the Cromer MIU will reopen on Monday, March 29.
Alice Richardson, emergency department matron, said it has been "amazing" to have the Cromer MIU team supporting the emergency department.
She said: "They have been working in their scope of practice working in a different environment and have adapted really well.”
You may also want to watch:
Cromer MIU will be open seven days a week, 8am to 7.45pm from March 29. Anyone who is unsure if Cromer MIU is the best place for their healthcare needs should call 01603 646230.
Most Read
- 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
- 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
- 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
- 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
- 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
- 6 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
- 7 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
- 8 Police appeal after man reported missing from home
- 9 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
- 10 'A real sense of community' - How a roller revolution is sweeping Norfolk