Where are you Mr Barclay? Health secretary ignores our 'fix NHS' plea

Government minister Steve Barclay has not yet responded to an open letter urging him to find solutions to the region's troubled health system.

During a tour of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's emergency department last week, the health secretary was presented with an open letter from the editors of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News expressing concerns about the state of healthcare in the county.

While Mr Barclay was asked to respond in writing and despite numerous prompts from this paper he has so far failed to respond.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Cares said Mr Barclay was"extremely busy" but the letter was being looked at.

David Powles, editor of the EDP, said on the lack of a response so far: "It's been nearly a week since Mr Barclay visited Norfolk and I'm disappointed that so far our letter has failed to elicit a response from either him or his team. It worries me they don't seem to be too worried about the issues patients and staff are facing.

"Norfolk's health sector is struggling to cope with the demand it is facing and this is a matter in need of urgent attention."

Issues raised in the letter include concerns surrounding overcrowding, crumbling hospital buildings, an overworked ambulance service and a mental health trust in disarray.

Two hospitals in Norfolk - the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn and the James Paget in Great Yarmouth are in varying states of decay.

The west Norfolk hospital is in a particularly dire situation, with the roof being held up by more than 1,500 props.

Norfolk's mental health service is in a poor state, with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) having been rated inadequate by inspectors four times in six years.

Earlier this year, a Care Quality Commission report said NSFT had 115 unexpected deaths between September 2019 and September 2021.

At the same time, the ambulance service is struggling with long delays at hospitals, meaning it is struggling to reach patients as quickly as it should.

During his visit, Mr Barclay said issues with 'delayed discharge' - also called bed blocking - where people fit to leave hospital are unable to do so because of issues elsewhere, required focus.