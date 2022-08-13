NHS boss says he is staying - despite criticism from all his doctors

The chief of the region's mental health trust has insisted he is "here for the long haul" - despite the organisation's entire workforce of doctors saying they lacked confidence in his leadership.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, was away on leave when the letter from a committee representing all 140 of his doctors was made public earlier his week.

Returning to the region the following day, he has now responded to the serious concerns expressed in the document, which stated doctors felt "demoralised" and "marginalised" and that some of the trust's services were "unsafe".

But when asked if the hammer blow of such a large number of his staff expressing their lack of confidence in his leadership had led to him reconsidering his position, he insisted he remains committed to the trust.

"It is healthy to constantly reflect on whether we are doing the right thing and whether we are making the decisions that are right for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk," he added.

"Every day I reflect on this because I care passionately about this organisation and the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

"But I am confident I have the right people around me now and I am in this for the long haul. It will be tough and I am aware there are no quick fixes but I am committed to providing good and safe care."





On the doctors' letter

Mr Richardson said: "I was disappointed they felt that making the letter public was the only way they could make their voices heard.

"It is disappointing when people feel they are not heard and when a group of clinicians feel they are not seeing change quick enough, it reinvigorates me. I want to hear from people as there are issues that need to be addressed.

"If staff do not feel safe it is a big alarm bell and this was a good example of why we need to make changes."





On MP criticism

Following the letter's publication, MPs convened to discuss the trust's future - with Tory MP Duncan Baker joining calls from Labour's Clive Lewis for the government to take direct control.

Mr Richardson said: "Talk about breaking up the trust is going on around us, but my focus is solely on improving the safety of people needing our services.

"I hear the criticism, I feel it and I understand it. I know people have been waiting too long for us to improve, but we all want the same thing and that is for people to receive the services and care they need.

"We are dealing with deep-rooted problems that have run through the trust for a long time. But because we are now looking at these roots, this is how we will improve."





On the looming CQC re-inspection

The Trust is due to be re-inspected by the Care Quality Commission in the coming weeks, with the regulator warning that if sufficient improvement is not made, the trust's future could hang in the balance.

Mr Richardson said: "I believe that when the CQC visits us they will see that we have taken action on the 'must dos' that were given to us in the inspection.

"I think it is really important that when the CQC reinspects us that they see we have made improvements against the 29A notice and that is what we have been relentlessly focussing on this past year."

He added that changes to some of the Trust's facilities had been held up by supply chain issues.

Mr Richardson would not be drawn on whether he would resign in the event of yet another failed inspection.





His message to the family of Eliot Harris

Eliot Harris, whose death has sparked fresh criticism of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: Harris Family

This week, an inquest into the death of 48-year-old Eliot Harris at Northgate Hospital, heard that staff members had falsified records of observations - for fear of being reprimanded if they had not been completed.

Mr Richardson said: "I am deeply sorry to the Harris family for what was an awful situation. I know there are no words I could say that will make that any better.

"Two years have now passed since Eliot passed away and it is now about having strong leadership to rectify what was done.

"The culture of falsification is one of serious concern and one we acted swiftly on when this occurred.

"I want our staff to know that if they feel they can not do their job safely, you are okay to put your hands up and ask for help."