'Delighted' patients receive Covid jabs at newly-opened vaccine centre

Published: 5:50 PM January 8, 2021

Laura Soames, pharmacy technician, vaccinates Ann Rendall, 85, at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Hundreds of over-80s have been receiving jabs at a newly-opened vaccination site, as Norfolk and Waveney's battle against Covid-19 gathers pace.

People who have had their injection wait the required 15 minutes before they leave the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Patients queued at Trinity and Bowthorpe Medical Practice on Friday as the surgery began offering coronavirus vaccines for the first time.

Bowthorpe and The Park Surgery, in Great Yarmouth, were this week confirmed as the latest sites to start delivering jabs, joining 11 others across the region.

Another 10 vaccination centres under the remit of Norfolk and Waveney CCG will go live from next week.

Yesterday, as health professionals administered both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, there was a sense of optimism as some of society's most vulnerable received their first doses.

One of the vaccination stations at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Ann Rendal, who lives in Hellesdon, said she could finally look forward to life returning to normal.

"There were no delays, I didn't have to wait and I'm just happy to have it done," said Mrs Rendal, 85. "It may be a long time away, but hopefully it will improve life for everybody in future.

"I'm on my own at home and my dog is the only warm body I can hug. It's not seeing people that you miss the most.

"What we have do to now is stick together and get this vaccine as soon as possible."

John Game receives his Covid -19 vaccination by pharmacy technician for One Norwich, Marion Ridge, at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

John Game "didn't feel a thing" as he received his jab and admitted he was "relieved".

The 86-year-old, from Bowthorpe, said: "It's been a very distressing time and I just feel sorry for my grandchildren."

Myra Ives-Keeler, 89, after her vaccination at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

And Myra Ives-Keeler, who described the past year as "lonely", was full of praise for the teams leading the operation.

"It has been so organised and what these volunteers are doing is brilliant ," said the 89-year-old, who lives in Eaton.

Two of the assessment stations at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

"We're all looking forward to life getting back to normal now."

Nick Morton, lead GP at Bowthorpe - which is serving patients from across Norwich - hailed the day's significance in the context of the pandemic.

Dr Nick Morton, lead GP and clinical director of One Norwich at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel, even though that tunnel is long," said Dr Morton.

"Patients have been delighted to get the vaccine, and it's quite humbling to see over-80s who have been locked up for months.

"It has been a joy to start delivering vaccines. Everybody has rolled up their sleeves to make it work."