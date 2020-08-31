Search

Advanced search

Test and trace response to Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak not good enough, says Norfolk MP

PUBLISHED: 13:54 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 31 August 2020

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman has reassured communities there is no cause for panic after coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry. Photo: Uk Parliment

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman has reassured communities there is no cause for panic after coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry. Photo: Uk Parliment

UK Parliament

A Norfolk MP has said a more urgent response is needed to prevent a “potentially catastrophic” impact on the county’s food industry in the wake of the Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, has raised concerns of a lack of test and trace following the outbreak at the Attleborough factory, and that every day saw the risk rising.

On Friday, the MP argued the government should provide compensation to help companies like Banham Poultry.

More: Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

Mr Freeman said: “The lack of proper track and trace following the outbreak amongst workers in the Norfolk poultry sector is potentially catastrophic to our vital local food industry and economy.

“Norfolk is home to thousands of low paid workers in poultry and pork factories, many of whom live in hostels. All 800 staff at Banham and all their close contacts need tracing and testing, urgently.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We should have hundreds of public health officials and volunteers out with clipboards this weekend knocking on doors. Every day the risk rises.”

You may also want to watch:

More: All 800 Banham Poultry staff to be tested for coronavirus

The MP said the county is home to thousands of low paid workers in poultry and pork factories, many of whom live in hostels.

Mr Freeman added: “If this ends up with a pandemic and lockdown of Norfolk food businesses and towns like Attleborough, Thetford and Dereham, there will be serious questions to answer about how this was allowed to happen.

“We need a much more urgent local operation led by our local councils and local public health officials.”

On Friday health chiefs announced all 800 staff members at the Attleborough factory would be tested and that 80 people had tested positive.

More: Banham Poultry workers affected by coronavirus will be supported, council vows

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said at a press conference on Friday a further 400 to 450 more people still needed to be tested.

The county council pledged to help those who are self isolating by providing support to help households access food, medicine and financial support.

Anyone who has tested positive must isolate for 10 days from the day of receiving a positive test result, or isolate for 14 days if they have worked closely with someone who has tested positive.

Anyone who needs help self-isolating can contact the Norfolk Assistance Scheme on 01603 22 3392. The line is open 10am and 4pm Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Arrests and equipment seized as police shut down rave in forest

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Arrests and equipment seized as police shut down rave in forest

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Test and trace response to Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak not good enough, says Norfolk MP

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman has reassured communities there is no cause for panic after coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry. Photo: Uk Parliment

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Consultation launched on plan to ban pavement parking

Parking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented. Picture: Neil Didsbury