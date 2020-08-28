Banham Poultry workers affected by coronavirus will be supported, council vows

Dr Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and Tom McCabe, head of Paid Services discussed the Covid-19 outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough at a press conference on 28 August. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON/SUBMITTED DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON/SUBMITTED

Workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry Factory will be given the “best support they can” to ensure they do not leave home for 14 days.

The county council pledged to help those who are self isolating by providing support to help households access food, medicine and financial support.

Anyone who has tested positive must isolate for 10 days from the day of receiving a positive test result, or isolate for 14 days if they have worked closely with someone who has tested positive.

As a result, all members of a person’s household must isolate for 14 days, including children, who must not attend school or other childcare settings. Tom McCabe, head of paid service, said information was being sent out to workers isolating in eight different languages.

He said partners including the voluntary sector were working together to support workers. Mr McCabe said: “It is vital that people must isolate if they have been asked to do so.

“Isolating correctly disrupts the transmission of Covid-19 and is key to stopping the spread of the virus more widely in the community.

“But we know that may prove difficult for some in terms of finances, access to food and medicine and a range of other issues and we are now stepping up our plans together with our district partners to offer the best support we can.”

“I just want to be clear that no-one should be stigmatised for where they work or where they come from. We should be supporting people affected by this outbreak and that’s what we’re doing with the voluntary sector and district councils and other partners.”

On Friday, it was announced all 800 Banham Poultry staff will be tested, since the first confirmed case at the Attleborough factory last week.

To date 80 people have tested positive for the virus, but there have been no confirmed cases in the community.

•Anyone who needs help self-isolating can contact the Norfolk Assistance Scheme on 01603 22 3392. The line is open 10am and 4pm Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.