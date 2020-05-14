In pictures: Customers flock to Norfolk and Waveney’s reopened garden centres
PUBLISHED: 14:49 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 14 May 2020
Customers desperate for a return to normal life have been flocking to garden centres as they reopened for the first time since lockdown.
From Wednesday (May 13), people were permitted to visit centres after the government eased restrictions as part of its ‘roadmap’ for recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
All garden centres initially closed on March 23 when a widespread lockdown was first announced by Boris Johnson.
Businesses in the horticultural industry are estimated to have lost millions of pounds of income over the past seven weeks, with green-fingered buyers unable to visit during the peak season.
Since news of their ability to reopen was confirmed, centres across Norfolk and Waveney have been implementing a host of social distancing measures including one-way aisles and a limit on customers.
Gary Groucott, who owns Wymondham Garden Centre alongside his wife, Brenda, said its own system had so far proved effective following a trial run earlier this week.
“Staff were apprehensive at first and all a little bit worried, but confidence has really grown,” said Mr Groucott.
“One of the reasons there were nerves is because we are being spoken about like a destination rather than a shopping experience. Coming here is not a social event and I think some people may treat it that way.
“A lot of the customers have been quite old which has surprised me given they are more vulnerable. People are clearly desperate to get out and do something.
“Some customers haven’t bothered at all with masks and gloves, where as others wear the lot. It shows how differently people feel about the situation.”
Julian Chittock, general manager at Thetford Garden Centre, said no stone had been left unturned as it finally welcomed back customers.
The centre has a queuing system in its car park and all visitors are given a trolley so the number of people in store can be monitored.
“We put a lot of work into making sure everything was ready for reopening and our team has been fantastic,” added Mr Chittock.
“We had an induction day on Tuesday and staff were obviously very nervous, but within an hour of opening on Wednesday everyone was pretty comfortable.
“Our customer base is really loyal so it is great to have them back.”
