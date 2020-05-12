Search

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

PUBLISHED: 12:07 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 12 May 2020

Notcutts Garden Centre in Norwich is reopening. Picture: Archant

Notcutts Garden Centre in Norwich is reopening. Picture: Archant

Dozens of garden centres are set to reopen across Norfolk and Waveney after the government announced its latest lockdown guidance.

Green Pastures garden centre in Bergh Apton will be reopening. Picture: Denise BradleyGreen Pastures garden centre in Bergh Apton will be reopening. Picture: Denise Bradley

From Wednesday, May 13, people will be permitted to visit centres across the region, a welcome change in the eyes of the horticultural industry.

All garden centres initially closed on March 23 when a widespread lockdown was first announced by the prime minister amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses have since lost millions of pounds of income, with customers unable to visit during the peak season.

Despite relevant information being omitted from the new 50-page guidance document published on Monday, the government has clarified that people are now allowed to visit garden centres.

Cherry Lane garden centres across Norfolk and Waveney will be reopneing. Photo: Early Dawn Cherry Lane Garden CentreCherry Lane garden centres across Norfolk and Waveney will be reopneing. Photo: Early Dawn Cherry Lane Garden Centre

Wymondham Garden Centre is among those preparing to reopen on Wednesday, with strict social distancing measures in place and a limit on the number of customers in the store at any one time.

On Tuesday they are trialling a ‘soft’ opening to test the effectiveness of their new restrictions.

Gary Groucott, who owns the centre alongside his wife, Brenda, said: “It has been a very strange time, but we have managed to get through.

Notcutts Garden Centre, Norwich, will be reopening. Picture: Denise BradleyNotcutts Garden Centre, Norwich, will be reopening. Picture: Denise Bradley

“We’ve kept thing going with a click and collect service but of course it is nowhere near the volume we are used to.

“All the staff are a little bit nervous but this soft opening is easing us back into it.”

Cherry Lane is reopening all four of its centres in Norfolk and Waveney, and is working to ensure the two-metre distancing rules are followed.

Gemma Ellis, a supervisor at the store in Pulham Market, near Diss, added: “There are floor marking all over the centre and we will only be operating every other till.

“Our staff are feeling good about reopening and obviously keeping their distance from each other as well.

“It’s been a difficult time but hopefully, with another bank holiday at the end of the month, we are going to be busy.

The full list of garden centres reopening (May 13 unless stated) in Norfolk and Waveney is as follows:

• Wymondham Garden Centre

• Cherry Lane, Carlton Colville

• Cherry Lane, Long Melford

• Cherry Lane, Pulham Market

• Cherry Lane, Fritton

• Diss Garden Centre

• Toftwood Garden Centre

• Green Pastures, Bergh Apton

• Thetford Garden Centre

• Taverham - opening soon

• Sprowston Garden Centre

• Notcutts, Norwich

• Downham Garden Centre

• Holt Garden Centre - opening soon

• Mousehold Garden Centre - already open

• Salhouse Garden Centre

• Highway Garden and Leisure, Framingham Pigot

• Garden Centre Overstrand - opening soon

• Didlington Nurseries

• North Walsham - Monday, May 18

• Homestead Nurseries, Norwich - Friday, May 15

• Woodgate Nursery, Aylsham - Tuesday, May 19

• Three Willows, Bungay

• Lound Garden Centre

• Urban Jungle, Costessey

• Urban Jungle, Beccles - Friday, May 15

Drive 24