Care home visiting restrictions branded 'an absolute outrage'

Thousands of families have once again only been able to visit their loved ones through windows or visiting pods due to the latest restrictions on care homes.

And now the boss of Four Seasons Healthcare, which has three care homes in Norfolk, has described the current situation as "an absolute outrage", with people being "deprived of their right to visitors".

Before Christmas, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced that any care home in outbreak should close its doors to indoor visitors for up to 28 days after the last positive case, except for 'essential care givers' or if a resident is at the end of life.

But Jeremy Richardson, chief executive of the UK’s third largest care home provider, with homes in Taverham, Wymondham, and Fakenham, told the Guardian: “The government restrictions at the moment are making it very difficult to give people a quality of life.

“We run care homes. We do not run prisons.”

The company called on visiting restrictions to be relaxed after it said just one death out of 132 in its homes was due to Covid in the last two weeks.

Care providers are said to also be facing staffing shortages as a result of having to isolate for seven days following a positive PCR test.

Raj Sehgal, managing director of ArmsCare, previously expressed his "serious ongoing concerns" about the current state of the adult social care sector, which is struggling to cope with rising demands and staff shortages.

He said the sector "urgently" needed help with a "concerning staffing crisis".

Mr Sehgal added: "As a sector, we are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of providing services, as well as our ability to support the health service with discharges resulting in delays and issues.

"Social care works in tandem with health and over the next few months, both are at risk of becoming overwhelmed."

