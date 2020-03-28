Search

Coronavirus: Norfolk couple stranded on cruise ship where four passengers have died

PUBLISHED: 16:20 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 28 March 2020

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Samantha Haycox

A couple from Norfolk are among hundreds of people confined to their cabins after four people died aboard a cruise ship which is stranded off the coast of Panama.

The Zaandam cruise ship, carrying dozens of guests with flu-like symptoms, arrives to the bay of Panama City. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)The Zaandam cruise ship, carrying dozens of guests with flu-like symptoms, arrives to the bay of Panama City. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

David and Heather Haycox, from Brooke, are on the cruise ship Zaandam, where more than a hundred fellow passengers have reported flu-like symptoms.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus and operator Holland America Line said four passengers had died.

The ship had been due to dock in Chile, but got turned away because of concerns over coronavirus and has been refused entry from Argentina, Peru and Ecuador and Panama.

It means the pair, both 62, are waiting to discover if they will be transferred to another ship - the Rotterdam - and granted passage through the Panama Canal.

The Haycox's cabin on the Zaandam. Pic: David Haycox.The Haycox's cabin on the Zaandam. Pic: David Haycox.

And the retired couple would then face an anxious wait to discover whether they will be permitted to disembark at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mr Haycox said: “We have got every expectation that we will be moved on to the ship because neither Heather nor myself have shown any symptoms.

“But we have been confined to our cabin since Tuesday. They took that precaution quite early and at that stage, we didn’t know that there had been cases on the boat. It was yesterday we found out there had been fatalities and coronavirus cases.

“We are fortunate in that we have a large cabin, which has a balcony, but some of those on the inside cabins only have portholes.

The Zaandam cruise ship. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo FrancoThe Zaandam cruise ship. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

“We are getting food delivered to the cabin and talking on the phone to other passengers. We are trying to be philosophical about it and we have to say the captain and crew have been exemplary - they have gone above and beyond.”

Their daughter Samantha has been trying to contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and their MP Richard Bacon to seek help from the UK government.

She said: “We’re lucky in that they are fit and healthy, but there are others on that ship who are not and this could cost lives.

“I am worried about my parents and I feel so bad for everyone. You don’t expect to go on holiday and for this to happen.”

An FCO spokesperson said: “We are doing all we can to help British people on board the Zaandam cruise ship. Our staff are in close contact with the cruise operator and the authorities in the region to ensure British people can get home safely.”

Mr Bacon has been contacted, but has yet to comment.

