Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

PUBLISHED: 09:58 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 12 July 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

QEH

A Norfolk hospital has reported its first new coronavirus death in a month.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, reported the death of a patient on July 9, the first virus-related death in the county’s main hospitals this month.

The hospital’s last recorded coronavirus fatality was on June 9. It takes confirmed virus deaths at the hospital to 153.

This month, the QEH announced it was launching a full review into every coronavirus patient’s death to learn and improve in the case of a second wave.

MORE: No new coronavirus deaths for a month at two Norfolk hospitals

Speaking at the time, Dr Frankie Swords, medical director for QEH, said: “Covid is a new condition and the treatments for this are still evolving. We therefore wanted to do all we could to learn from what we did and how we coped with this first wave, to help us to plan the very best care if we do face more cases or a second wave in the future.”

As of the end of June, the hospital had treated 450 patients for the virus, and have discharged nearly 300 patients.

MORE: Hospital launches review into coronavirus patient deaths

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston reported the last known coronavirus death on June 28, and has not seen any further deaths for two weeks.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has also gone a month without any new deaths, as its total remains on 123.

MORE: Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

On Friday, July 3, the NNUH confirmed its first “Covid free” day in four months.

The latest death is the 473 fatality related to Covid-19 in Norfolk.

At Norfolk County Council’s health and wellbeing meeting on Wednesday, Dr Louise Smith, said the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases in Norfolk had fallen to fewer than 15.

Figures show in July, there was only one confirmed case in the county in the South Norfolk region.

The director of public health, who was outlining the county’s outbreak action plan, said; “We are walking a very fine balance now between opening up coming out of lockdown, getting the economy back up and running and getting people back into work, and the risks mixing will bring in terms of further transmission.

“We can never make it zero but we can reduce the risk.”

