Search

Advanced search

No new coronavirus deaths for a month at two Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 20:12 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:13 09 July 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn have reported no new coronavirus deaths since June 9, while the last Covid-19 death at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston took place on June 28. Picture: Archant

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn have reported no new coronavirus deaths since June 9, while the last Covid-19 death at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston took place on June 28. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two of the three major hospitals in Norfolk have seen no new coronavirus deaths in the last month, figures reveal.

There have been 472 fatalities related to Covid-19 in Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have now seen a month pass since the last death of a coronavirus patient in their care – the last deaths at those two institutions took place on June 9 and June 8 respectively.

The last reported death at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston happened on June 28 – meaning the hospital has not seen a Covid-19 death in 11 days.

These figures provide further evidence that the virus is on the retreat in the county, and comes days after the NNUH announced that it had seen its first “Covid-free” day in four months.

You may also want to watch:

And last week it was revealed that Norfolk has among the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Gyms given green light to reopen and outdoor performances to return this weekend

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images

‘It’s unwalkable’ - man could’ve been injured by thistles on overgrown path

The footpath between Waxham Road and the old school in Sea Palling which has become overgrown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske