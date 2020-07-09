No new coronavirus deaths for a month at two Norfolk hospitals

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn have reported no new coronavirus deaths since June 9, while the last Covid-19 death at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston took place on June 28. Picture: Archant Archant

Two of the three major hospitals in Norfolk have seen no new coronavirus deaths in the last month, figures reveal.

There have been 472 fatalities related to Covid-19 in Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have now seen a month pass since the last death of a coronavirus patient in their care – the last deaths at those two institutions took place on June 9 and June 8 respectively.

The last reported death at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston happened on June 28 – meaning the hospital has not seen a Covid-19 death in 11 days.

These figures provide further evidence that the virus is on the retreat in the county, and comes days after the NNUH announced that it had seen its first “Covid-free” day in four months.

And last week it was revealed that Norfolk has among the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England.