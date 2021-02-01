All care homes across England have been offered Covid vaccine

Video

Published: 10:57 AM February 1, 2021

Residents at every care home with older adults in England have been offered the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

The coronavirus vaccine has been offered to residents at every care home with older adults in England, official figures are expected to show on Monday.

NHS England confirmed people living at more than 10,000 care homes across the country had been offered the jab.

And Boris Johnson said the vaccination programme "would only accelerate" over the coming months.

Last week, it was revealed first doses of the vaccine had been administered at all of Norfolk and Waveney's care homes where it was safe to do so.

Jabs had been delivered at more than 95pc of the area's homes, with the remainder having suffered recent Covid outbreaks.

They are set to be visited once health and safety assessments have been completed.

Meanwhile, the prime minister labelled the nationwide achievement a "crucial milestone" in the ongoing fight against the virus.

He said: "We said we would prioritise and protect care home residents, and that is exactly what we have done.

"There will be difficult moments to come, and the number of cases and people in hospital remains dangerously high.

"But vaccines are our route out of the pandemic and, having protected 8.9 million people with a first dose so far, our rollout programme will only accelerate from here on."

Earlier this month, NHS England told commissioning groups across the nation that everyone in care settings should be vaccinated by January 24 "at the latest".

Delivery across Norfolk and Waveney has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with "roving" teams of GPs mobilised to dozens of nursing homes.

As well as returning to homes in the coming weeks following recent outbreaks, vaccination teams will also revisit patients who could not be inoculated on the previous visit for clinical reasons.

The start of the vaccination programme - which began in early December - saw care home residents, over-80s, and frontline health and care workers prioritised for jabs.

In recent weeks they have also been rolled out to those aged 70 and above, and patients deemed extremely clinically vulnerable.

The government's priority list takes into account advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).