'Delight' as 95pc of Norfolk and Waveney care homes offered Covid vaccine

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2021   
Care bosses Raj Sehgal (left) and Daya Thayan are pleased with the progress of the Covid vaccine roll-out in care homes

Care bosses Raj Sehgal (left) and Daya Thayan are pleased with the progress of the Covid vaccine roll-out in care homes

Care bosses have spoken of their delight after achieving the target set for vaccinating residents and staff.

First doses of the vaccine have been delivered at more than 95pc of Norfolk and Waveney's care homes.

Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in No

The Covid vaccine roll-out has been gathering pace across Norfolk and Waveney

That includes all homes in the area, aside from those which have suffered recent Covid outbreaks. 

Earlier this month, NHS England told commissioning groups across the nation that everyone in care settings should be vaccinated by January 24 "at the latest".

Delivery across our region has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with "roving" teams of GPs mobilised to dozens of nursing homes. 

Kingsley Healthcare has confirmed jabs have been offered to all of its Norfolk and Waveney facilities.

And west Norfolk-based ArmsCare said 100pc of residents had been vaccinated at two of its four homes. A small percentage or their families opted not to be vaccinated, in some cases for health or religious reasons. 

The company's managing director, Raj Sehgal, who previously labelled the process a "postcode lottery", said he was "absolutely delighted" at recent progress.

Raj Sehgal, owner and managing director of Arms Care Picture: Docking House

Raj Sehgal, managing director of ArmsCare, which runs four care homes in west Norfolk

"It is amazing that we have reached this point," he said. 

"When I look at the government figures it seems we are ahead of the curve and I hope that continues for the whole of Norfolk.

"It's very satisfying to know our staff and residents are being protected."

Last week, Kingsley chief executive, Daya Thayan, revealed his own concerns over the roll-out, but admitted the government had "raised the bar". 

Daya Thayan, CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has said he applauds the ramping up of the vaccine rollout.

Daya Thayan, chief executive at Kingsley Healthcare

Some staff at the care provider have declined a vaccine, as have a small proportion at ArmsCare. 

"We write to staff every week and keep them updated on what is happening," added Mr Sehgal. 

"Everybody has a choice, but we do try and give people the facts and encourage them to get the vaccine."

Laura Soames, pharmacy technician, vaccinates Ann Rendall, 85, at the new vaccination centre at Bowt

The Covid vaccine roll-out across Norfolk and Waveney has been gathering pace

A spokesperson for Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership added: “This has been an incredible team effort within only a few weeks of the national vaccination programme starting. 

"Thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers, we’ve offered the first dose of the vaccine to all care homes in our area where it has been safe to do so."

Residents and staff at the remaining homes will be vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity.

