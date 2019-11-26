Search

Ambulance HR boss to leave this week

PUBLISHED: 09:01 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 26 November 2019

Yasmin Rafiq's profile on the East of England Ambulance Service website. Image: www.eastamb.nhs.uk

Archant

The region's ambulance service will be looking for a new HR chief after confirming its current boss will depart this week.

Three staff members have died suddenly at the EEAST in the last two weeks, prompting staff to speak out about the pressures they face. Photo: ArchantThree staff members have died suddenly at the EEAST in the last two weeks, prompting staff to speak out about the pressures they face. Photo: Archant

It comes at a difficult time for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) with the sudden deaths of three staff members in two weeks.

Yasmin Rafiq, the interim director of people and culture, is leaving as her contract expires at the end of November, a Trust spokesman said.

Under Ms Rafiq, the HR department has been changed with the loss of two staff from the wellbeing team.

One source said that loss meant it was not possible to manage the number of cases being referred to the team.

But the Trust said four people were still in post and the changes were made to provide "more effective services that meet staff needs such as counselling and post-traumatic stress disorder support".

The three staff members have been named as Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich, and paramedics Christopher Gill and Richard Grimes.

-For support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123

