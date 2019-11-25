Whistleblower warned of 'suicide risk' at ambulance trust before three deaths

Dorothy Hosein, interim Chief Executive of EEAST , was sent a letter in October by a whistleblower warning of staff abuse, according to reports.

A whistleblower warned in October that a toxic culture at the region's ambulance service was leading to an increased risk of suicides.

Three staff members have died suddenly at the EEAST in the last three weeks, prompting staff to speak out about the pressures they face.

Three staff at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) died suddenly between November 11 and 21, prompting ambulance chiefs to set up a helpline.

An email sent by EEAST chief operating officer Marcus Bailey to staff last week said: "We know that many of you will feel shocked and distressed.

"We have extended our sympathies and provided immediate support of the families and friends at this difficult time."

It added that the EEAST was doing "everything we can" to give staff support.

Norman Lamb said there was a "toxic" culture at the EEAST.

But two staff members told this newspaper that a much more far-reaching response was needed to combat stress and improve wellbeing.

The Trust's sickness rate is currently 6.5pc - double that of West Midlands Ambulance Service, according to its latest board papers.

One former manager at the Trust said: "The issue is that the culture doesn't allow people to speak up, managers keep pushing people to do more and absence is frowned upon.

"Crews struggle to get downtime and are chased back on the road to be available for the next job."

Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich died on November 10 2019.

In October the website Ambulance News Desk reported on a letter from a whistleblower at the Trust warning of "psychological abuse" of staff.

The whistleblower wrote: "I have a genuine concern that if this situation continues then the risk of suicide and increase risk to patients will result in reputational damage to the NHS and potential loss of life."

It was sent to then North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, as well as regulator the Care Quality Commission and the interim chief executive of the EEAST Dorothy Hosein.

The ambulance service reported the deaths on the staff intranet.

Mr Lamb said the Trust now needed to consider carrying out an investigation.

"For three people working on the front line to lose their lives within such a short space of time is deeply shocking," he said.

"It does raise a question as to whether there needs to be a thorough internal investigation.

"I am conscious that people have complained about a toxic culture in this trust. I've been appalled by some of the behaviours that I've seen in the organisation."

All three staff members were found dead between November 11 and 21.

They have been named as Luke Wright, 24, from Norwich, and paramedics Christopher Gill and Richard Grimes, the Mirror reported.

Website, Emergency Services News, has been collecting responses from EEAST staff following the deaths.

One said: "There is a general feeling that the Trust's wellbeing provisions, while well-intentioned, are not met by an equivalent empathetic culture from management - who seem more concerned with sickness rates and harassing staff for updates on their absence."

Another said: "The mileage that the crews and cars cover are horrendous and dangerous."

Tom Davis, medical director at the EEAST, said: "We will not be commenting on the unfortunate and tragic loss of our colleagues recently as we need to be sympathetic. But we encourage staff to seek support when they need it and to speak up if they are suffering with mental health."

The brother of Luke Wright, who also works for the EEAST, encouraged people to be speak out about their mental health.

-For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans' 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org