'I'm angry, shocked and dismayed' - Trust boss to launch two investigations following bragging email

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust

Mental health bosses have promised to work with the family of a Norfolk woman after a member of staff bragged they "got away" from poor publicity following a report into her death.

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

This newspaper reported an email sent by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's communication manager Mark Prentice where he told colleagues the death of a Monthy Python star may have saved the trust from poor publicity after it was criticised in an investigation.

A report into the death of 88-year-old dementia patient Doreen Livermore, who was attacked by a man in a King's Lynn care home in 2018, was released last week by the Norfolk Adult Safeguarding Board.

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the NSFT, said he was "angry, shocked and dismayed" by the email and launched two investigations, one into Mr Prentice's conduct and into the culture that 'allowed this to happen'.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Mr Warren said: "This is totally inappropriate and unacceptable.

Doreen Livermore was physically healthy before the attack, her family said. Photo: Archant Doreen Livermore was physically healthy before the attack, her family said. Photo: Archant

"The email was totally inappropriate and the culture described is not the culture of the organisation I want to lead.

"I'm angry, shocked and dismayed.

"I will absolutely ask the investigators to speak to Dr Livermore and we will add whatever he wants into the terms of reference of that inquiry and include him fully."

Doreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: Archant Doreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: Archant

He said Mr Prentice was not at work at the moment, adding: "I am not going to preempt any investigation."

Mrs Livermore's family had repeatedly complained about the care home before she was attacked. NSFT had been supporting the man and the report raised concerns the trust discharged the attacker from the service to quickly.

Her son Dr Roy Livermore has called for transparency and to see email exchanges at the trust.

Dr Livermore told this newspaper: "The fact they are talking about 'getting away' with it in relation to the death of my mother is absolutely disgusting. It begs the question what do they feel they got away with?"

He said he would not put a timescale on the length of the investigation and would appoint investigators today.

Mr Warren told Radio Norfolk said he would not be considering his own position at the trust.

Joan Maughan, independent chair of Norfolk's adult safeguarding board which investigated Mrs Livermore's death, said she had been reassured by the chief executive.

She said: "Clearly it raises the question. what needs to happen now in order to stamp out any culutre that is not transparent and straightforward. I believe that will happen, I felt reassured when I spoke to Jonathan Warren last evening. We will certainly be watching and calling them to account if we feel that is not happening."