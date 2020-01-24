Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Doreen Livermore case: Mental health trust has messed up its own message

PUBLISHED: 08:48 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 24 January 2020

An NSFT communications manager gloated that the mental health trust had

An NSFT communications manager gloated that the mental health trust had "got away" with media coverage over the death of Doreen Livermore. Photo: Livermore Family

Archant

Over the past few years of its troubled recent history, the region's mental health trust has consistently said that it takes on board lessons from patient deaths.

Terry Jones (right) with Michael Palin holding his Fellowship Award at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards in 2013. The NSFT communications manager said Mr Jones death had helped the NSFT Terry Jones (right) with Michael Palin holding his Fellowship Award at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards in 2013. The NSFT communications manager said Mr Jones death had helped the NSFT "get away" with coverage over the deaths of two dementia sufferers. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) keeps telling the public it wants to be open with them.

But an email sent accidentally on Thursday morning to this newspaper has massively undermined that message.

In it, a communications manager tells two of his colleagues that the NSFT has "got away" "virtually unscathed" in media coverage of the deaths of two dementia patients.

He tells his boss how the BBC failed to mention the NSFT in its reporting on the case and then says they may have been "saved" by the death of actor Terry Jones.

You may also want to watch:

The NSFT is meant to be the champion of mental health and yet one of its managers states the death of a famous actor, who had dementia, helped save them from bad publicity.

This gives the impression that the NSFT's primary concern is its reputation - not the care of patients.

Of course an organisation should not be judged from what one employee sends in an email.

But not only does the email undermine the NSFT's message, but in trying to protect its reputation, the sender has undermined the hard work of its staff and disrespected patients and their families.

Doreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: ArchantDoreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: Archant

The trust has now said publicly that the email was inappropriate and it is taking action.

It criticised the email after being contacted by this newspaper, but had it not been accidentally forwarded to us, we doubt any action would have been taken by them.

Related articles

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

‘An honour’ - City goalkeeper Tim Krul on saluting 103-year-old war hero

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as

Warning issued over ‘scam’ Inland Revenue calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty

Doreen Livermore case: Mental health trust has messed up its own message

An NSFT communications manager gloated that the mental health trust had
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists