Covid cases increasing across Norfolk - but hospitalisations remain low

Published: 6:00 AM July 10, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk caused by the Delta variant are on the increase. - Credit: PA

New figures have revealed how Delta variant Covid-19 cases in Norfolk are going up - as overall case rates in the county more than double.

For the seven days up to Sunday, July 3, the case rate in Norfolk was 65.4 cases per 100,000 people - more than double the 30.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Norfolk remains below the national and East of England averages.

The county's hospitals are treating nine people who tested positive for Covid-19.

And Public Health England’s weekly COVID-19 variant cases data show cases caused by the Delta variant - previously known as the Indian variant - are on the rise in Norfolk.

There were 75 cases of the Delta variant in Norfolk during the seven days up to Wednesday, July 7, taking the total so far in the county to 360.

Norwich has seen the highest number of Delta variant cases - 93 in total.

The 23 Delta variant cases recorded in the city in the seven days up to July 7 was a 33pc increase on the week before and all seven districts in the county have experienced increases.

Across the UK, Delta variant cases rose by 54,268 since last week to a total of 216,249 - 32pc increase.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, previously said Norfolk is about three weeks behind the rest of the country in terms of case rates, but the increase is now "sustained".

Dr Jenny Harries. - Credit: PA

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death.

"This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant.

"Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.

"As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful.

"Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100pc protection. Be sensible, and follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times and make sure to get tested if required."