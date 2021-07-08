Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2

Published: 2:48 PM July 8, 2021

New coronavirus cases have doubled across Norfolk in a week as the county begins to see an increase in outbreaks, according to the latest figures.

For the seven days up to July 2, Norfolk's infection rate more than doubled from 26.7 to 59.6 cases per 100,000 people, with 29,417 people testing positive in the seven-day period compared with 27,205 the week before.

Norfolk's infection rate still remains lower than the national average, which has increased to 252 from 149.3 in a week and regionally hospitalisations remain in single figures.

As of July 6, there are nine people in hospital for Covid-19 but none requiring critical care.

Dr Louise Smith said Norfolk's rates were reflecting the national trend with a slight delay.

The latest figures show there were 40 outbreaks across all settings in Norfolk, of which half were in schools or educational premises.

In care settings, there were 16 cases associated with care homes up to July 2, up from five in the seven days to June 25.

There were nine outbreaks in businesses and workplaces and two in health and emergency settings.

All seven authorities reported a doubling of their infection rate, with Norwich passing 100 cases per 100,000 for the first time since February.

The city's infection rate doubled from 50.5 cases per 100,000 as of June 25 to 103.1.

It comes as students and staff at the University of East Anglia were told to get tested following a rise in infections at the Norwich campus.

Broadland saw the highest increase in cases rising from 19.1 to 57.3 per 100,000 people.

Great Yarmouth's rate of infection rose from 20.1 to 61.4, Breckland 21.4 to 46.4 and south Norfolk 32.7 to 63.2 in the seven days to July 2.

North Norfolk has the lowest infection rate in the county with 35.3, up from 17.2 on June 25.

This was followed by King's Lynn and west Norfolk with an infection rate of 45.6 per 100,000.

Using the latest case rates Norfolk County Council estimates the region's R Rate as 2 - which means the number of cases keeps increasing, though these figures are estimates and not official.

