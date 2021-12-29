Covid test shortage sees patients being turned away from pharmacies

Pharmacists are warning of patchy supplies of rapid Covid tests following changes to self-isolation rule - Credit: PA

Pharmacists are warning that a lack of Covid tests is a "huge" problem, with the NHS saying there are scarce supplies of lateral flow kits and low availability of PCR checks in the region.

People have been requesting lateral flow tests every five minutes over the Christmas period after demand increased following changes allowing people with Covid to leave isolation after seven days - if they test negative.

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations - Credit: PA

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said chemists were being forced to turn patients away empty-handed because of low supplies.

Chief executive Leyla Hannbeck said there had been a very high demand for lateral flow tests since the changes.

"Pharmacies are reporting that every five minutes approximately somebody comes into the pharmacy asking for a test,” she said.

No available appointments at PCR testing sites and testing kits were also showing as unavailable for home delivery. - Credit: NHS

"But, unfortunately, because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent, it means that those who come for the test don't always get it, which is very stressful not just for the pharmacy team but for the patient.”

Appointments for PCR tests in the East of England are also also limited with the NHS showing no availability as of 9am on Wednesday.

It comes as lateral flow tests are also unavailable for home delivery for a third day running meaning some families will be unable to test ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend.

Shortage of tests means some families will be unable to test ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. - Credit: PA

The government's website states it is not possible to order lateral flow testing kits for home delivery with a message stating: “Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now.

“You may still be able to pick up rapid lateral flow tests from a pharmacy or collection point, where these are available. Only pick up tests if you do not have symptoms.”

The UK Health Security Agency has insisted the reduced availability is merely 'temporary' and urged people not to order more tests before using the ones they have.

A spokesperson said: "During periods of exceptional demand there may be temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests, to ensure we manage distribution across the system and support changing requirements for LFD and PCR tests.

"We encourage people to revisit the site every few hours if they are unable to order tests as more will become available - and to please ensure they are making use of any tests they already have at home before ordering or collecting more."

People have also faced difficulties ordering testing kits for home delivery. - Credit: NHS

The agency has said nearly 900,000 test kits are being provided per day - which is double the supply seen before December 18 - but Ms Hannbeck said deliveries have been "patchy".

"People are doing the responsible thing by wanting to be tested and we are in the Christmas area of time, and the New Year is just around the corner and people want to be with family and friends,” she said.