Lateral flow test supply problems: how can I get one in Norfolk?

People in Norfolk can pick up lateral flow testing kits from pharmacies in Norwich, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft — as well as other places around the county.

People in Norfolk have not been able to order lateral flow tests from the government website due to "exceptionally high demand".

On Monday (December 13) the government website showed anyone trying to order the rapid coronavirus tests a message advising them to "try again later" message or to book an appointment at a coronavirus test site instead.

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the message was being shown as deliveries had been paused to "fulfil existing orders".

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, health secretary Sajid Javid explained the problems were linked to delivery capacity, adding new arrangements had been reached with Amazon and others.

Mr Javid said: “There is no shortage of actual tests that are held by UKHSA. There are tens of millions of tests. The issue — the limiting factor because of the hugely increased demand — is the ability to deliver the tests and having enough capability to deliver the tests because the current arrangements with Royal Mail alone are not enough.

“There are new arrangements that I’ve reached with Amazon and other delivery methods.”

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson also sought to reassure people that the government had enough lateral flow tests to meet saying there was a "ready supply of lateral flow tests".

“If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops," he said.

“But what I think, if I may say so, what that also shows is that people are doing the sensible thing, and getting tests as well.”

The suspension comes less than 24 hours after an announcement that daily testing would be mandatory for people who are double-jabbed and come into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

