8 key safety tips for Latitude Festival

Published: 10:25 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM July 21, 2021

Latitude is set to take place at Henham Park from July 22 to 25 - Credit: Archant

Health officials have offered a number of key safety tips ahead of Latitude Festival this weekend.

The music and arts extravaganza is set to take place from July 22 to 25 at Henham Park, near Southwold.

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and Bastille top the bill.

With a capacity of 40,000, Latitude is going ahead as part of the government's Events Research Programme.

It means the event will run as normal, with no social distancing or face masks required, but all visitors aged 12 and above must provide proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test before entry.

Public Health England (PHE) East is, however, reminding festival-goers to be Covid-aware and consider their health and safety over the four days.

Its top tips are as follows:

Take a Covid lateral flow test before you attend the festival

Stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption, particularly in the heat and sunshine forecast this week

Wash hands regularly and carry a hand sanitiser with you

Wear face coverings/masks in indoor areas

Never take a BBQ into a tent. Despite being out in the fresh air, carbon monoxide can build up to levels that kill quickly in enclosed spaces

If you are preparing food, wash fruit and vegetables well and cook meat thoroughly to avoid food poisoning

Stay safe in the sun by using sun lotion and wear a hat. Seek shade during the hottest parts of the day

Wear protection if having sex

Shylaja Thomas, consultant in health protection at PHE East, said: “Although Covid restrictions have lifted, we need to be mindful that many of us have not been to a huge gathering of people for over 18 months.

"Covid is still circulating in our communities and we are seeing case rates increasing across the region, so it’s advisable to wear face coverings when indoors, be aware of distances between people and, most of all in a festival environment, wash hands regularly."

“Norovirus is very unpleasant, causing sickness and diarrhoea so definitely not a festival-friendly bug. It easily passes between people or from touching contaminated surfaces so remember to keep those hands washed regularly.

“We want people to have a good time at this festival and hope that, by following a few simple steps, everyone will benefit from us all protecting each other.”