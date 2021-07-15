Latitude 2021: All you need to know

Published: 1:28 PM July 15, 2021

Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Up to 40,000 festival-goers will descend on Henham Park, in Suffolk, next week as Latitude becomes one of the first major camping events in the world to return.

Kicking off on Thursday, July 22, the festival will take place days after the end of social distancing restrictions, with a jam-packed programme of events.

From travel advice to staying safe, here is everything you need to know.

Melvin Benn, director of Festival Republic, at Henham Park where Latitude will take place. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Will it be safe?

After the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the main questions surrounding this year's event is whether fans will be safe, especially without social distancing.

For organiser Melvin Benn, the answer is "yes", with those attending required to either be double vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test before arriving.

Mr Benn's company Festival Republic has been involved in a number of pilot and test events as lockdown restrictions were eased, including an event at Sefton Park, in Liverpool, and Download Festival in June, which he described as a "huge success."

Children under 11 years old do not need to provide a negative test result or proof of vaccination.

Will my ticket be refunded if I test positive?

Anyone who tests positive before arriving at the festival will not be allowed to enter the park and will be required to follow government advice and guidance, including self-isolating.

Tickets in this instance will be refunded.

The Latitude Festival at Henham Park. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

What changes have been made because of Covid-19?

Festival-goers will not need to wear face coverings or practice social distancing, although hand sanitiser will be available at the park.

The event will also be cashless, with customers able to pay for food and drinks using contactless credit or debit cards, or apps on mobile phones.

Anyone staying in accommodation away from Henham Park will be required to provide a negative lateral flow test every 48 hours, or show their vaccination status at the gate upon entry each day.

Bastille will be co-headlining with Bombay Bicycle Club - Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

Who will be performing?

The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice will join Bastille as headliners for Latitude Festival 2021.

Other acts across the weekend include Kaiser Chiefs, Mable and Rick Astley, as well as Sunday afternoon guest Bill Bailey.

Joel Dommett was also announced earlier this month, and will be joined by Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand and Reginald D. Hunter on the comedy bill over the course of the festival.

A series of films and short movies will also be shown, although five of these were given a 15 age rating by East Suffolk Council this week, with under-age viewers unable to watch those.

A sign on the A12 directing traffic to Latitude. - Credit: Archant

How do I get to the festival?

Do not use a Sat Nav system to get to the festival as there are different routes into the site depending on which direction you are approaching from and whether you are being dropped off, a family ticket holder, a weekend camper, bringing a campervan, a day ticket holder or a guest.

Instead, refer to the temporary festival road signage on your way to the festival site.

There will also be coach pickups from 18 UK locations, including Norwich, while Borderbus will be running shuttle buses to the site.

The most convenient train station to arrive into is at Diss.

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

What time does everything open?

The campsite will be open from 8am on Thursday morning, and will remain open until 1pm on Monday afternoon (July 26), with staff on hand 24 hours a day.

The car park will be open an hour sooner on Thursday, and will also close at 1pm on Monday.

The arena will open at 5pm on Thursday until 3am, and from 10am for the remaining days until 3am.

The box office will open at 7.30am on Thursday until midnight, and will reopen from 9am until 10pm on Friday and 9am until 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

What can't I bring to the festival?

Festival-goers may be body and/or bag searched when entering Henham Park, as will anyone suspected of carrying dangerous of illegal items.

You are not allowed to bring alcohol into the arena but it is allowed in the campsite as long as it isn't in excessive amounts.

Fireworks, drones, laser pens, legal highs and paddle boards are among a number of other banned items. For the full list, go to: latitudefestival.com.