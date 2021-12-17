News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk has nearly 60 Omicron cases confirmed and 188 suspected

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:55 PM December 17, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine

There are now 58 confirmed Omicron cases in Norfolk. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk now has 58 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid - and a further 188 suspected cases, new statistics have revealed.

It comes as the UK recorded 93,045 new cases of coronavirus - a new record daily high, with 3,201 caused by the Omicron variant.

The steep increase in Norfolk cases, from the five confirmed and 12 suspected last Friday, reflects the rise of the variant nationally, which has triggered the accelerated booster campaign.

The most confirmed cases in Norfolk, as of Monday, December 13 are in South Norfolk, with 17, according to new data from the UK Health Security Agency.

There are 47 suspected cases in that district, while there are 15 confirmed cases in Norwich and 52 suspected cases.

North Norfolk, where the county's first Omicron case was identified at the end of last month, has six confirmed cases and 16 suspected cases.

Breckland has seven confirmed cases and 20 suspected ones, while Broadland has five confirmed and 21 suspected.

There are four confirmed cases in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, with 24 suspected cases.

Great Yarmouth has four confirmed cases and just four suspected cases.

In Waveney, East Suffolk has had 11 confirmed cases and 77 suspected ones.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk director of public health. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council's director of public health, said on Thursday that daily cases of Covid-19 in Norfolk had gone up from about 400 to 850 in the space of just a few days.

She had said about half the cases in Norfolk are now likely to be Omicron.

England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty had urged people to “prioritise the social interactions that mean a lot to them” in the weeks before Christmas.

Dr Smith urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks, keep washing hands, use sanitiser and to meet up outside if possible.

She said people needed to "find a balance", but added: "Be particularly cautious where you or others are particularly vulnerable.

"It's clear that the more you come into contact with people, the higher the risk of getting coronavirus."

She urged people going to see more vulnerable people on Christmas Day to test themselves first.

