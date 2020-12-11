Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Published: 8:32 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 8:42 AM December 12, 2020

Coronavirus cases rose in all but one area of Norfolk, according to new figures, as the county saw its rate of infection continue to remain above 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The Public Health England figures show the infection rate for Norfolk was 105.8 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to December 7, an increase from 90.4 in the week ending November 30.

Norwich saw the most cases in the last seven days with 205, of which 47 occurred on December 7. The increase in cases in the last seven days means the city now has the highest infection rate in the county with 145.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate of infection in the city the previous week was 106.7, after 150 cases were confirmed between November 24 and November 30.

Great Yarmouth has the next highest infection rate after it increased from 98.7 cases to 123.8 cases per 100,000 people as of December 7.

On Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, public health director for Norfolk, said now was a pivotal moment for county on where it went next.

At a press conference, experts raised concerns that coronavirus rates in the county were on the increase and called for the public and businesses to stick to restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

The infection rate for England also saw a rise from 152 per 100,000 people to 160.3, showing the county remains below the national average.

The only area in Norfolk to have recorded a fall in the number of cases was Broadland which fell from 127.7 cases to 104.8.

Cases in King's Lynn and west Norfolk and South Norfolk also rose above 100 cases, to 108.3 and 101.5.

In Breckland and North Norfolk, the infection rate currently remains well below 100 despite increases in both areas.

Following 115 new cases in the last seven days, Breckland's infection rate increased from 56.4 to 82.2 cases per 100,000 people and in North Norfolk it rose from 60.1 to 69.6.

East and Mid Suffolk also saw rising, though the numbers are lower.

Altogether, there were 960 new cases of coronavirus in Norfolk up to December 7, up from 821 the week before.

Next week the government will carry out its first review into the Tier system.