Experts fear some in Norfolk are following Tier One rules

Published: 2:42 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 3:18 PM December 10, 2020

This is a pivotal week for Norfolk's fight against coronavirus, health bosses have said.

Signs that coronavirus rates in Norfolk are on the increase has prompted a call for people and businesses to stick to the Tier 2 restrictions and stem the spread of Covid-19.

Concerns that some businesses - and their customers - are not sticking to the rules has prompted a plea from council and health bosses.

There are also concerns people are mixing indoors, which is not permitted under the Tier 2 restrictions Norfolk is under.

Police, environmental health offices and Covid support staff will be visiting businesses, such as pubs and restaurants across Norfolk today to get the message across.

Tom McCabe, chairman of the Strategic Coordination Group at Norfolk Resilience Forum, said: "I know that many people, businesses and organisations have found it tough over the last few months, but the restrictions are designed to stop the virus from spreading.

"The measures are in place to protect everyone and we must remember this.

"Only by working together can we protect our families and loved ones."

Mr McCabe said businesses unsure of restrictions should contact local councils.

He said: "Tomorrow, environmental health officers, Covid support staff and neighbourhood police officers will be making visits to a number of venues in each district to offer additional advice and guidance and make clear their expectations around the restrictions."

Mr McCabe said enforcement action would be a last resort, but may be necessary "for those who persistently put people at risk".

He said the majority of businesses were playing their part, but that there had been some instances where that was not the case.

He said: "What none of us want is for those businesses to have to close because of an increase in infection levels.

"My plea is 'let's do the right thing so those businesses can stay open'.

Mr McCabe said there had been some instances reported to County Hall and districts of businesses not sticking to the rules or not sticking to the spirit of the rules - such as finding ways to get round the 'substantial meals' rule when selling alcohol.

The seven-day incidence of the virus in Norfolk for the week to December 4 was 99 per 100,000, up from 94 the previous week.

There are currently 226 people being treated in hospitals in Norfolk and Waveney, up from 182 the previous week.

Dr Louise Smith, public health director for Norfolk said: "The lockdown has brought some benefit to the figures in Norfolk and they have returned to those now similar to pre lockdown levels.

"This is good progress but we are at a pivotal moment for the county on where we go next in our fight against the virus.

“I’m concerned that people might feel they are keeping to the rules, but that they might be following Tier 1 restrictions, not Tier 2.

“The greatest risk for the spread of infection is mixing between households and I worry that people are meeting up in groups of six in homes and in shops and restaurants.

"In tier 2 households cannot mix in restaurants, and pubs and bars must close unless they are operating as restaurant.

"We all want to support our local businesses, to comply with the Tier 2 rules, as the rules that are there to keep us all safe.

"The best support we can give to these businesses is to keep to the guidelines when we visit, so they as a business can confidently meet the Covid guidelines."