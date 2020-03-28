Search

Advanced search

Hospital sets up coronavirus incident room as peak nears

PUBLISHED: 09:35 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 28 March 2020

Alyson Lacey in the coronavirus incident room at the Queen Elzabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Alyson Lacey in the coronavirus incident room at the Queen Elzabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Archant

An incident room is coordinating the fight against coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

It has been set up to ensure patients and staff get the best possible care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, as the pandemic peaks.

So far 18 people have tested positive at the QEH, where two elderly patients who had underlying health conditions have died. One person has made a complete recovery and been discharged.

MORE - Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

Medical secretary manager Alyson Lacey, 50, has been seconded to the incident room.

Whether responding to staff enquiries about self-isolation, helping to organise the delivery of Covid-19 testing kits, arranging accommodation for staff or answering calls to the staff helpline, it will play a really important part in ensuring that the hospital remains able to cope.

Mrs Lacey, who joined the QEH 12 years ago as a medical secretary, she said she isn’t daunted by the prospect as the country faces its biggest national emergency since the Second World War.

MORE - Coronavirus peak expected soon

“My husband is ex-RAF so he knows what it is like when situations like this happen,” she said.

“Things like this happen in our line of work and you know that you have to adapt quickly and change your normal routine and I feel that has helped me to cope with the present crisis.

“I feel that the secretarial and administrative roles are vital in times like this because they can be redeployed anywhere in the hospital.” Mrs Lacey thanked the community for the support it has shown to the NHS, including local businesses that are offering accommodation to staff.

“I find it challenging, but I enjoy it and therefore I don’t get stressed. I think it helps that we have got a really good team here in the incident room and while I do my best to support the staff with their enquiries. I also feel that I’m supported as well by the team around me.”

MORE - Sign up for the latest updates about coronavirus in Norfolk

The public are being urged to follow the Government’s very clear COVID-19 advice. This includes reducing contact with others as much as possible and washing your hands as often as you can with soap for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. Catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue and bin it before washing your hands.

You can show support for the QEH by thanking our staff on social media by tweeting #thankyou to @TeamQEH or follow the Facebook page @TeamQEH.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Burglars raided business - while boss watched helplessly on CCTV

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.

Norwich ice cream firm closes down ‘until further notice’

Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices has closed down operations at its Lothian Street factory 'until further notice'. Picture: Archant
Drive 24