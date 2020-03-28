Hospital sets up coronavirus incident room as peak nears

Alyson Lacey in the coronavirus incident room at the Queen Elzabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH Archant

An incident room is coordinating the fight against coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital.

It has been set up to ensure patients and staff get the best possible care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, as the pandemic peaks.

So far 18 people have tested positive at the QEH, where two elderly patients who had underlying health conditions have died. One person has made a complete recovery and been discharged.

Medical secretary manager Alyson Lacey, 50, has been seconded to the incident room.

Whether responding to staff enquiries about self-isolation, helping to organise the delivery of Covid-19 testing kits, arranging accommodation for staff or answering calls to the staff helpline, it will play a really important part in ensuring that the hospital remains able to cope.

Mrs Lacey, who joined the QEH 12 years ago as a medical secretary, she said she isn’t daunted by the prospect as the country faces its biggest national emergency since the Second World War.

“My husband is ex-RAF so he knows what it is like when situations like this happen,” she said.

“Things like this happen in our line of work and you know that you have to adapt quickly and change your normal routine and I feel that has helped me to cope with the present crisis.

“I feel that the secretarial and administrative roles are vital in times like this because they can be redeployed anywhere in the hospital.” Mrs Lacey thanked the community for the support it has shown to the NHS, including local businesses that are offering accommodation to staff.

“I find it challenging, but I enjoy it and therefore I don’t get stressed. I think it helps that we have got a really good team here in the incident room and while I do my best to support the staff with their enquiries. I also feel that I’m supported as well by the team around me.”

