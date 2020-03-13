Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: 60pc of population must catch virus to develop 'herd immunity'

PUBLISHED: 08:43 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 13 March 2020

Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser to the government. Picture: PA Wire

Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser to the government. Picture: PA Wire

A senior adviser to the government has said that around 60pc of the country's population needs to contract the coronavirus in order to help prevent it from being transmitted further in the future.

England's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told Sky News on Friday morning that the COVID-19 virus could become seasonal, and that the only way to protect people in the future is to develop 'herd immunity'.

He said: 'If you completely locked down absolutely everything, probably for a period of four months or more, then you would supress this virus. All of the evidence from previous epidemics suggests that, if you do that and then you release it, then it all comes back again.

'So the other part of this is to make sure that we don't end up with a sudden peak again in the winter, which is even larger and which causes even more problems.

'We want to supress it, not get rid of it completely - which you can't do anyway - not supress it so we get the second peak, and also allow enough of us who are going to get mild illness, to become immune to this to help with the whole population response, which would help everybody.'

You may also want to watch:

When asked what percentage of people would need to contract the virus in order to develop this immunity, Mr Vallance replied: 'Probably abour 60pc or so.'

He also said that the virus is 'likely to become a seasonal virus' and said that communities becoming immune to it is 'an important part of controlling this longer term'.

As of 9am on Thursday - the latest available figures - there have been 590 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK so far, resulting in eight deaths.

As it stands, there are still no cases in Norfolk, though Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a patient had tested positive.

However, Mr Vallance said on Thursday night that the true number of those who have contracted the disease is likely to be between 5,000 and 10,000.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that many more families in the UK will 'lose loved ones before their time' as he announced that the government had moved on to the next stage of its response to the pandemic.

Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith said that it is essential that those who show even the mildest symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Premier League set to be suspended for weeks over coronavirus spread - reports

Norwich City fans face an anxious wait as the Premier League decide on it's response to the spread of coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24