Coronavirus: Addenbrooke's Hospital confirms patient has tested positive

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The Cambridge hospital has confirmed on Thursday the patient was being treated in one of its isolation wards.

Staff who might have had face to face contact with the patient are being traced and offered advice.

As of 9am on Thursday, the east of England figure remained at 32.

Dr Ashley Shaw, medical director for the hospital, said: 'It is very important to protect yourself by following the well-publicised guidance for hand-washing. Please also be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. These are the best steps that you can take that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

Norfolk currently remains as one of 12 counties that has no confirmed cases. The details from Public Health England will update its figures in due course.