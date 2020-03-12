Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Addenbrooke's Hospital confirms patient has tested positive

PUBLISHED: 15:43 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 12 March 2020

Addenbrookes Hospital has confirmed a case of Coronavirus. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrookes Hospital has confirmed a case of Coronavirus. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Archant

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The Cambridge hospital has confirmed on Thursday the patient was being treated in one of its isolation wards.

Staff who might have had face to face contact with the patient are being traced and offered advice.

You may also want to watch:

As of 9am on Thursday, the east of England figure remained at 32.

Dr Ashley Shaw, medical director for the hospital, said: 'It is very important to protect yourself by following the well-publicised guidance for hand-washing. Please also be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. These are the best steps that you can take that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

Norfolk currently remains as one of 12 counties that has no confirmed cases. The details from Public Health England will update its figures in due course.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Saints’ chief expects City clash to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl held his pre-match press call on Thursday ahead of a Premier League trip to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man found dead in river is named

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24