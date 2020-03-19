Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: UK total rises to as 144 now confirmed to have died from virus

PUBLISHED: 18:55 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 19 March 2020

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Getty

More than 3,000 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

An additional 643 cases have been confirmed over the course of 24 hours, taking the total in the UK to 3,269 confirmed cases.

Wednesday saw the largest overnight jump with an increase of 676.

As of 9am on Thursday, the Department of Health (DoH), said 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of whom 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive.

Thursday recorded the most tests carried out in 24 hours, up from 5,779 to 8,360.

The latest figures also show as of 1pm that 144 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.

A new public health campaign was launched by Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, to explain new measures about self-isolating at home.

Keep to date with the latest from our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page

Find out more about our Here to Help campaign, showcasing the best and positive news from our communities.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed the government is negotating to buy anti-body tests Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk cafe launches full English and roast dinner delivery service

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either a cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah

All libraries to be closed as council continues coronavirus response

Norfolk County Council has confirmed it will be closing all of its libraries as part of its coronavirus response. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: UK total rises to as 144 now confirmed to have died from virus

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty
Drive 24