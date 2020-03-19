Coronavirus: UK total rises to as 144 now confirmed to have died from virus
PUBLISHED: 18:55 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 19 March 2020
More than 3,000 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
An additional 643 cases have been confirmed over the course of 24 hours, taking the total in the UK to 3,269 confirmed cases.
Wednesday saw the largest overnight jump with an increase of 676.
As of 9am on Thursday, the Department of Health (DoH), said 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of whom 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive.
Thursday recorded the most tests carried out in 24 hours, up from 5,779 to 8,360.
The latest figures also show as of 1pm that 144 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.
A new public health campaign was launched by Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, to explain new measures about self-isolating at home.
