WATCH: ‘Protect yourself, protect the NHS’ - New coronavirus advert launches

A screengrab taken from PA Video of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty speaking during a press conference on the government's coronavirus action plan, at 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

A new campaign has been launched by the chief medical officer in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

The advert, which will be shown across TV, radio, online and on billboards from Thursday highlights key actions to delay the spread of the virus.

It features the voice of actor Mark Strong and the chief medical officer Chris Whitty, explaining new guidance for those self-isolating at home.

Guidance this week sets out that individuals will still be asked to self-isolate for seven days from the onset of symptoms, but any individuals in the household will now be asked to self-isolate for 14 days from that moment as well.

If other members of your household develop symptoms, however mild, at any time during the 14 days they must not leave the home for 7 days from when symptoms started.

The advert also reiterated advice including the importance of washing hands, being aware of the virus’s symptoms.

Professor Whitty also called on the public to seek help online rather than visit a GP and call 111 if symptoms became worse to ensure the service is available for those who need it.