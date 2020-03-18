Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: ‘Protect yourself, protect the NHS’ - New coronavirus advert launches

PUBLISHED: 20:27 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:28 18 March 2020

A screengrab taken from PA Video of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty speaking during a press conference on the government's coronavirus action plan, at 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

A screengrab taken from PA Video of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty speaking during a press conference on the government's coronavirus action plan, at 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

A new campaign has been launched by the chief medical officer in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

The advert, which will be shown across TV, radio, online and on billboards from Thursday highlights key actions to delay the spread of the virus.

It features the voice of actor Mark Strong and the chief medical officer Chris Whitty, explaining new guidance for those self-isolating at home.

Guidance this week sets out that individuals will still be asked to self-isolate for seven days from the onset of symptoms, but any individuals in the household will now be asked to self-isolate for 14 days from that moment as well.

If other members of your household develop symptoms, however mild, at any time during the 14 days they must not leave the home for 7 days from when symptoms started.

The advert also reiterated advice including the importance of washing hands, being aware of the virus’s symptoms.

Professor Whitty also called on the public to seek help online rather than visit a GP and call 111 if symptoms became worse to ensure the service is available for those who need it.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All schools to close indefinitely on Friday afternoon due to coronavirus

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Picture: Chris Bishop

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire
Drive 24