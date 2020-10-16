Woman in 70s who tested positive for coronavirus dies at Norfolk hospital

Another patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died at a Norfolk hospital.

It is the fourth death recorded at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston in a period of eight days.

The other three deaths occurred on October 7, October 11 and October 14.

The patient was a woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and her family have been informed.

On Thursday, figures revealed a woman in her 70s died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn on Saturday, October 10.

Cases are on the increase again across Norfolk after numbers fell off over the summer.

As of Wednesday, 28 people with the virus were being treated in Norfolk’s three hospitals - 13 in the JPUH, 10 in the QEH and five in the NNUH.