Coronavirus cases continue to grow in Norwich, latest figures show

PUBLISHED: 17:36 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 October 2020

Public Health England data shows the coronavirus infection rate is continuing to grow in Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The number of coronavirus cases is continuing to rise in Norwich, the latest figures have revealed.

Data from Public Health England has shown there are 91.8 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Norwich in the seven days up to October 10.

The rate has more than doubled compared to the previous week, the seven days up to October 3, which saw 44.8 cases per 100,000 people in the city.

It comes after Paul Hunter, a medical professor at the UEA, warned that if the current numbers continued to grow, Norwich, along with the rest of the county, could have similar levels of cases as the North of England “in a month.”

Figures show new cases were reported in six districts in Norfolk.

However, Great Yarmouth was the only district which saw a drop in the infection rate.

In the seven days up to October 10, there were 66.4 cases per 100,000 people compared to 96.6 the previous week - the seven days up to October 3.

Elsewhere, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw the rate rise to 49.5 per 100,000 in the week up to October 10, compared with 31 the previous seven days.

North Norfolk recorded a rise to 34.3 from 15.3, in Breckland it rose to 43.6 from 25 and in Broadland it was 32.9 compared with 27.5 the previous week.

South Norfolk saw a smaller increase, with 39 per 100,000 up to October 10, slightly higher than the 31.9 recorded the previous week.

In England, the rate of infection up to October 10 is 158.9 per 100,000 people, which sits considerably higher than all of Norfolk’s districts.

