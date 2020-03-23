Search

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

PUBLISHED: 10:25 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 23 March 2020

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk has seen its largest rise in positive coronavirus cases as an additional 10 have been confirmed.

In the last update from Public Health England on Sunday evening, the number of confirmed cases rose from 24 to 34.

Nationally, the total UK cases stand at 5,683, with 281 people now confirmed to have died after testing positive for the virus.

Of those that have contracted the virus, 135 have recovered.

Saturday saw the largest rise in cases with more than 1,000 testing positive.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

Figures will be released later today from the Department of Health showing the latest number of cases.

Public Health England will also update on the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the east of England and individual regions in due course.

Stay up to date with the latest in our Norfolk Coronavirus Update Facebook group.

