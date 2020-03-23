‘Don’t travel to second homes or holiday parks’, warns government

People are being advised against travel to caravan parks or holiday homes. Picture: James Bass Archant

Scenes of people flocking to the coast in a bid to escape self-isolation at home has prompted a warning against all non-essential travel.

Norfolk has a large number of holiday houses and second homes – but people are now being told not to travel unless it is essential – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government issued guidance on Sunday night against all travelling to second homes, holiday properties or caravans.

It comes after holiday destinations and resorts saw large numbers of visitors over the weekend and amid fears that large numbers of people flocking into areas could put extra pressures on the NHS and health services.

The government guidance states: “Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

“People should remain in their primary residence.

“Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.”

Parkdean Resorts, which operates Vauxhall, Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Kessingland Beach, Summerfield, Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks, has said it will close over coronavirus advice - after the company faced a backlash over an earlier announcement its resorts would stay open to holidaymakers.

Haven announced last week that its resorts in Great Yarmouth, Hopton, Caister and Belton would shut temporarily with holidaymakers already there will be asked to leave.

