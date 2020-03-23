Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t travel to second homes or holiday parks’, warns government

PUBLISHED: 07:54 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:54 23 March 2020

People are being advised against travel to caravan parks or holiday homes. Picture: James Bass

People are being advised against travel to caravan parks or holiday homes. Picture: James Bass

Archant

Scenes of people flocking to the coast in a bid to escape self-isolation at home has prompted a warning against all non-essential travel.

Norfolk has a large number of holiday houses and second homes – but people are now being told not to travel unless it is essential – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government issued guidance on Sunday night against all travelling to second homes, holiday properties or caravans.

It comes after holiday destinations and resorts saw large numbers of visitors over the weekend and amid fears that large numbers of people flocking into areas could put extra pressures on the NHS and health services.

MORE: Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

The government guidance states: “Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

“People should remain in their primary residence.

“Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.”

MORE: Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Parkdean Resorts, which operates Vauxhall, Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Kessingland Beach, Summerfield, Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks, has said it will close over coronavirus advice - after the company faced a backlash over an earlier announcement its resorts would stay open to holidaymakers.

Haven announced last week that its resorts in Great Yarmouth, Hopton, Caister and Belton would shut temporarily with holidaymakers already there will be asked to leave.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Most Read

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘It will pass, but tough times are head’ - MPs write joint letter to Norfolk

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Here to Help: Thetford Forest open during coronavirus outbreak

Thetford Forest is staying open during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: John Styles

Taxpayers to save money with joint waste collection council contract

Three councils have agreed to use the same waste collector in a £230m move. Picture: Archant
Drive 24